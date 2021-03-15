Left Menu

Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

Streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." "Mank," a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, led all films with 10 nods including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress. They included six for "Nomadland," which is playing in theaters and streaming on Hulu, and three for animated Pixar movie "Soul" on Disney+.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:25 IST
