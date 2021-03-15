Left Menu

France to return Klimt painting stolen in Nazi period to rightful owners-minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:14 IST
France to return Klimt painting stolen in Nazi period to rightful owners-minister

France will return a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt stolen during the Nazi period to its rightful owners, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.

The painting, "Rosiers sous les Arbres" (Rose bushes under the trees), is currently kept in the Paris Musee d'Orsay, Bachelot said at an online news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to appoint the fourth person in a year in that role as COVID-19 cases rage out of...

Ongoing vaccination drive slow, will take years to cover entire population: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing vaccination drive in the country and observed that at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate the entire population.In its repor...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION PAR2 RS-UK-RACISM India to take up with UK racism issues when required Jaishankar New Delhi India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain, External Affai...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021