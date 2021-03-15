France to return Klimt painting stolen in Nazi period to rightful owners-minister

France will return a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt stolen during the Nazi period to its rightful owners, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.

The painting, "Rosiers sous les Arbres" (Rose bushes under the trees), is currently kept in the Paris Musee d'Orsay, Bachelot said at an online news conference.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)