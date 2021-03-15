France to return Klimt painting stolen in Nazi period to rightful owners-minister

France to return Klimt painting stolen in Nazi period to rightful owners-ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:14 IST
France will return a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt stolen during the Nazi period to its rightful owners, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.
The painting, "Rosiers sous les Arbres" (Rose bushes under the trees), is currently kept in the Paris Musee d'Orsay, Bachelot said at an online news conference.
