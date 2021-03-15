Boxing-Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts - ESPN

Boxing-Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts - ESPNReuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:45 IST
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday.
Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder.
"We'd like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month," Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport, Joshua's promoter, was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Briton
- Bulgarian
- Kubrat Pulev
- ESPN
- Eddie Hearn
- Joshua
ALSO READ
At least 1,500 Britons killed by climate change-fuelled heat this century
"Bounce back better together" - PM Johnson urges Britons to lose weight
"Bounce back better together" - PM Johnson urges Britons to lose weight
Hurtful and upsetting - some Britons empathize with Meghan over racism
Black Britons not surprised by racism charges