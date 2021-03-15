Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:15 IST
In campaign video, Assam Congress tells people about CAA, NRC via 'Bhaona' narrative

As part of its election campaign, the Congress in Assam on Monday unveiled a video based on traditional 'Bhaona' narrative to inform people about the dangers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), while emphasising the need for preserving the heritage of the state.

'Bhaona' is a theatrical performance, an indigenous art form created by 16th century Assamese polymath Srimanta Sankardeva.

The Congress said in a statement that the video is being aired across platforms, including social media.

The people at the grassroot level are in constant fear of losing their cultural identity, and in ''the high-spirited video advertisement, the song which follows the traditional tune of Bhaona affirms that the Congress will provide relief to them by nullifying the anti-people CAA'', it said.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries.

The state witnessed violent protests against the CAA in 2019 and five persons lost their lives. The protestors saw the law as a threat to their cultural identity and livelihood.

The video asserts that the Congress will defeat ''all evil and communal forces'' in the election and usher in peace and harmony, the statement said.

The video also stresses the need for preserving the heritage, literature and language of the state, it said.

