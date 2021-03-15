Ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane, IAS officer Astik Kumar Pandey win Lokmat award

Left Menu

While Rao received the honour for his efforts towards mitigating the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, Pandey received the award for the numerous initiatives he undertook as the Commissioner of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.The awards were conferred upon the recipients by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.I think this is an honour for me to present these awards.

New Delhi, Mar 15 ( PTI) Ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane and IAS officer Astik Kumar Pandey were conferred upon the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award 2020 on Monday.

While Rao received the honour for his efforts towards mitigating the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, Pandey received the award for the numerous initiatives he undertook as the Commissioner of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

The awards were conferred upon the recipients by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I think this is an honour for me to present these awards. It feel it is the ordinary people who do great work who are our country's strength, and it is great that Lokmat is finding such people and honouring them,” he said.

When asked about his government's performance, he said, ''The work that is being done in Delhi is being talked about across the country. It is almost like an eighth wonder.”.

About the Aam Aadmi Party contesting elections in other states including, Gujarat and Goa, he said, ''If other governments do the work, then they will not need us”.

Established in 2013, the annual award given by the Lokmat group, recognises and honours the exemplary work done in the fields of politics, administration, social work, medical, education, arts, sports and entertainment.

The recipients of the accolade are chosen every year following a rigorous process that involves editorial meetings, public voting and then put through a scrutiny by an eminent jury. This year the jury comprised politicians Sushil Kumar Shinde and Praful Patel, Mumbai Police commissioner D Sivanandan, ophthalmologist S Natrajan, actor Jackie Shroff and singer Sunali Rathod. The event was also attended by minister Ramdas Atahwale, Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, Lok Sabha MPs Ramdas Tadad, Sunil Mendhe, Imtiyaz Jaleel, and former Sikkim Governor Shrinivas Patil.

Previous winners of the award include, Nitin Gadkari, Nita Ambani, Babasaheb Kalyani, Piyush Goyal, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Amir Khan, RR Patil, Asha Bhosale, Ravi Shastri, Smiriti Mandana, and Deepika Padukone. PTI TRS TIR TIR

