After pest control work in Thane home, child falls ill, dies

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:35 IST
A 4-year-old girl died after she developed health complications following pest control job at her home in Thane city, police said on Monday.

The pest control work took place on Saturday, and some time later the child and her mother started feeling unwell and were rushed to a nearby hospital, a Kasarwadavali police station official said.

''The child died on Sunday. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he added.

