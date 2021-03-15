A R Rahman, Mehboob and Ahmed Khan come on board for 'Heropanti 2'

After 25 years, the music maestros who created hits from the 1995 romantic drama 'Rangeela' -- A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan have come together for Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2'. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter.

"AR RAHMAN - MEHBOOB JOIN #HEROPANTI2 TEAM... #ARRahman [music] and #Mehboob [lyrics] come on board for #Heropanti2... Stars #TigerShroff... Directed by #AhmedKhan... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... 3 Dec 2021 release," he tweeted. The popular trio has teamed up to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music. Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman differently in the past. Ahmed during his 'Rangeela' days and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala during 'Highway' and 'Tamasha' where the music of both the films had touched the audience's heart.

Interesting this time the 'Jai Ho' composer will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action-packed film like 'Heropanti 2' whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film. The expectations of the viewers are only going to rise with Tiger Shroff's action and Rahman's music Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the 'Heropanti 2' is expected to go on floors soon. (ANI)

