Left Menu

A R Rahman, Mehboob and Ahmed Khan come on board for 'Heropanti 2'

After 25 years, the music maestros who created hits from the 1995 romantic drama 'Rangeela' -- A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan have come together for Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:41 IST
A R Rahman, Mehboob and Ahmed Khan come on board for 'Heropanti 2'
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After 25 years, the music maestros who created hits from the 1995 romantic drama 'Rangeela' -- A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan have come together for Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2'. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter.

"AR RAHMAN - MEHBOOB JOIN #HEROPANTI2 TEAM... #ARRahman [music] and #Mehboob [lyrics] come on board for #Heropanti2... Stars #TigerShroff... Directed by #AhmedKhan... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... 3 Dec 2021 release," he tweeted. The popular trio has teamed up to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music. Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman differently in the past. Ahmed during his 'Rangeela' days and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala during 'Highway' and 'Tamasha' where the music of both the films had touched the audience's heart.

Interesting this time the 'Jai Ho' composer will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action-packed film like 'Heropanti 2' whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film. The expectations of the viewers are only going to rise with Tiger Shroff's action and Rahman's music Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the 'Heropanti 2' is expected to go on floors soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021