Couple fined Rs 50K for COVID-19 violations at son's wedding

A couple was fined Rs 50,000 for violating COVID-19 norms during the marriage function of their son in Wada area of Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

Over 300 persons had attended the wedding and most of them were not wearing masks or observing social distancing, Wada tehsildar Uddhav Kadam told PTI.

''The groom's parents were fined Rs 50,000,'' he added.

