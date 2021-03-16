Left Menu

Demian Bichir to star in vampire drama 'Let the Right One In'

Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir, known for ''A Better Life'' and ''The Midnight Sky'', is set to feature in ''Let the Right One In'', a vampire drama set up at Showtime.

The network has given a formal pilot green light to the long-gestating project, hailing from ''Away'' creator Andrew Hinderaker.

Hinderaker will serve as showrunner, with Seith Mann of ''Homeland'' set to direct, and Tomorrow Studios, the banner behind the show as the producer.

Inspired by the best-selling 2004 novel by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series centers on a father, Mark (Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. According to the makers, ''Let the Right One In'' is billed as an elevated genre drama, which is turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.

Hinderaker said the series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely their own.

''And casting a true artist like Demian epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV, and one of the most moving,'' he added.

Amy Israel, Showtime's EVP, Scripted Programming, said the channel is excited about the potential of the ''thrilling, high-stakes drama''.

''Demian Bichir is one of the world's most dynamic and engrossing actors, and his charisma and vulnerability will surely bring Andrew Hinderaker's exquisite script to life, guided by Seith Mann's deft direction,'' Israel said.

The pilot is executive produced by Hinderaker, Mann, and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir, who will next be seen in ''Godzilla Vs Kong'', will also serve as a producer on the potential series.

