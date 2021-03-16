Left Menu

Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for 'love & the light' post her birthday bash

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, thanked everyone in a post on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:15 IST
Alia Bhatt (Image Source: Instagram).

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, thanked everyone in a post on Tuesday. The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a post that features her posing in front of a beam board that reads 'Alia'.

Along with the picture that is captured from her birthday bash venue, she wrote, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light". The chirpy-queen of Bollywood is seen in a black shimmery deep-neck outfit with a red-colored bow for its enhancement. While she looks captivating in a smokey eye makeup look, her loose wavy hair adds to the whole look.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 8 lakh likes while scores of the 'Kalank' star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons. Alia celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends at Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai last night. From Deepika Padukone to Arjun Kapoor, many celebrities were spotted at her birthday bash.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank'will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

