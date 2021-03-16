Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' wins album of the year at Grammys

Pop superstar Taylor Swift won album of the year at music's Grammy awards on Sunday for her album "Folklore." Black American brings new face to Irish dancing

Advertisement

An unlikely fusion of Irish dance and hip-hop music is flying high on the internet as a young dreadlocked African-American dancer blends her passions in viral videos of herself in quarantine. With fast-paced steps, hops and kicks on TikTok, college student Morgan Bullock, 21, has captured more than 1 million views and the hearts of fans worldwide. Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 films, including "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," leading a pack of streaming services that offered movies at home while the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters. "Mank," a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, topped all films with 10 nods, including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues over the weekend. Those ticket sales, representing a 35% decline in its second weekend of release, push its overall total to $15.8 million domestically. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another $36 million at the international box office for a global haul of $52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30 fee.

Bosnian film on Srebrenica genocide wins Oscar nomination "Quo Vadis, Aida?", a Bosnian film about the Srebrenica genocide, was named on Monday as one of five contenders in the international feature film category for this year's Oscars. In the film, director Jasmila Zbanic depicts the lead-up to the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces through the eyes of a female interpreter working at the United Nations base in Srebrenica, a town in eastern Bosnia.

H.E.R. song 'I Can't Breathe' wins song of the year at Grammy Awards Protest song "I Can't Breathe" by singer H.E.R. was named song of the year at music's Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history making night marked by multiple wins for women. Beyonce's four Grammys on Sunday - two of them shared with best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion - took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous Grammy record for a female artist set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Walmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing Walmart said on Tuesday that its Free Assembly and Scoop apparel brands will be soon designed by Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga on numerous occasions, including at recent Met Galas. Maxwell, who has previously been a judge on reality show Project Runway and has also dressed Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle, will be responsible for designing and helping with sourcing, marketing and production, Walmart said.

China will remove capacity limits of entertainment venues in low-risk areas of COVID-19 China will remove capacity limits for performance and entertainment venues in low-risk areas of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a notice on Monday. Local governments can decide on their capacity of consumers in these venues according to COVID-19 situation, the ministry said.

Oscar nominations packed with firsts, but no clear best picture favorite Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led a diverse field of Oscar nominations on Monday packed with historic firsts but with no clear front-runner for the highest honors in the movie industry. "Mank," about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got 10 nods, including best picture, director David Fincher and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. But most of its nominations were in craft fields like sound design and make-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)