Left Menu

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:46 IST
Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

''The Missing'' actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and ''The Principal'' actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller ''The Tourist'' for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.

The six-part Australia-set series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under Two Brothers Pictures, the banner behind ''Fleabag''.

Billed as an off-beat comedy with high-octane action, the world of ''The Tourist'' is populated by quirky, enigmatic characters, reported Deadline.

Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

''An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and The Man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback,'' reads the show's logline.

While Olafsson will play Billy, an American bound up in the epic cat and mouse chase with The Man (Dornan), Dimitriades will essay the role of Kostas, a rich and powerful character with nefarious international business interests.

The series also features ''Dumplin''' actor Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, known for ''Line of Duty'', and ''Lord of the Rings'' star Hugo Weaving.

Chris Sweeney, known for ''Liar'' and ''Back to Life'', will direct and executive produce.

The Williams Brothers, Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson, will also serve as executive producers and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott is attached to produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...

Cricket-Former England women's stumper Taylor takes up Sussex coaching role

Former England womens international Sarah Taylor has joined Sussex as a part-time wicketkeeping coach for the mens squad, the county said. Taylor, one of the best wicketkeepers of all time in the womens game, was part of the England sides w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021