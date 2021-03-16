Left Menu

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi memoirs to hit stands in September

I hope this book inspires business leaders, policymakers and all women and men passionate about easing the work-and-family burden to come together and create change, said the 65-year-old Nooyi, who was the CEO of PepsiCo from 2006-2018.Born in the erstwhile Madras, now Chennai, and graduated from Madras Christian College, Nooyi studied management at IIM Calcutta before moving to Yale University in the US for a masters degree.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi memoirs to hit stands in September
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new book by trailblazing former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi will recount her fascinating journey from her childhood and college days in India in the 1960s and '70s to her ascent as one of the world's most-admired business leaders.

The memoirs, titled ''My Life in Full'', will hit the stands on September 28. Published by Hachette India, it offers insight and a call-to-action from Nooyi on how a society can really blend work and family – and advance women – in the 21st century.

''As I wrote 'My Life in Full', I saw how my own story relates to our evolving global economy and how it may inform our progress on better integrating work and family in the years ahead. I hope this book inspires business leaders, policymakers and all women and men passionate about easing the work-and-family burden to come together and create change,'' said the 65-year-old Nooyi, who was the CEO of PepsiCo from 2006-2018.

Born in the erstwhile Madras, now Chennai, and graduated from Madras Christian College, Nooyi studied management at IIM Calcutta before moving to Yale University in the US for a master's degree. In the book, she shares the events that have shaped her life and her vision of how they relate to our world now.

It also offers an intimate look inside PepsiCo, detailing how Nooyi, in her capacity as the chief architect of Pepsico's performance with purpose, steered the iconic American company towards healthier products and reinvented its environmental profile without curbing financial performance – ''despite resistance at every turn''.

''We are delighted to be publishing Indra Nooyi's book, which will undoubtedly be the Book of the Year. This is that unusual book that works at so many levels – as a celebration of an extraordinary life, as an emotional memoir, a riveting business book, a manifesto for women's empowerment, as a path-finder for family and work-life balance – and, unsurprisingly, given her amazing talent, it is truly inspirational across all those levels,'' said Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India.

