Elisha Williams to play lead role in ABC's 'Wonder Years' pilot

Young actor Elisha ''EJ'' Williams has been roped in to play the main character in "The Wonder Years" reboot set at ABC.

According to Variety, Williams will take the baton from the star of the original show, Fred Savage, playing Dean in the Alphabet Net's pilot. This new take on the dramedy, which ran from 1988-1993, takes place in 1968 Montgomery, Alabama, as the middle-class Williams family tries to make sure these are the ''Wonder Years'' for them too. Dean, an inquisitive and hopeful 12-year-old, is trying to figure out his place within his family and the world at large.

"Though a little insecure, a tad awkward, and a bit self-conscious, he is determined to make his mark on the world around him," the character description reads.

The reboot, which was announced last year in July, hails from writer and executive producer Saladin Patterson with Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive producing. Savage will direct the pilot and executive produce.

Creator of original ''Wonder Years, Neal Marlens, will serve as a consultant on the reboot.

