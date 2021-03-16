Left Menu

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition finale

Actor Ananya Panday is set to bring down the curtain at the joint fashion week, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week LFW and Fashion Design Council of India FDCI.The fashion gala, which opens on Tuesday, will be held in a phygital format with both virtual and on-ground events here.According to a press release, Ruchika Sachdeva of the fashion label Bodice has been named the grand finale designer for this season, which has MiniPlayMegaSlay as its theme.Her collection Ready.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:38 IST
Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition finale
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ananyapandayy)

Actor Ananya Panday is set to bring down the curtain at the joint fashion week, being organized by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The fashion gala, which opens on Tuesday, will be held in a 'phygital' format with both virtual and on-ground events here.

According to a press release, Ruchika Sachdeva of the fashion label Bodice has been named the grand finale designer for this season, which has '#MiniPlayMegaSlay' as its theme.

Her collection 'Ready. Set. Play', which will be presented on March 21, is about how the smallest atoms come together to contour and create clean silhouettes. Known for her minimal aesthetics and androgynous designs, Sachdeva said life has come a full circle for her after starting at the fashion gala as a budding GenNext designer.

''I am very excited to have the opportunity to live this experience and share my design aesthetics with the world of fashion in India,'' the couturier said in a statement.

Panday, known for films ''Student of the Year 2'' and ''Pati Patni Aur Woh'', said she is excited for her debut on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. ''The season's spirit is all about fun and finding joy in the small things in life and I am looking forward to showcasing that spirit on the runway. This 'fun' element comes from the new Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection itself. It's colorful, vibrant and so easy to carry around!'' the actor added.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme India, said he is looking forward to the season which is ''all about little doses of joy and fun''. ''Which is why we've launched the new Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Minis in 5 different travel-based themes. ''And we are delighted to partner with Ruchika Sachdeva to bring this theme to life in her own cool, fun vibe and style. And Ananya Panday, who is the face of our campaign will be the showstopper for the finale,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of up to two weeks of the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The move is an additional precaution while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no prob...

Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media w...

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of...

Sweden suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Swedens health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZenecas vaccine as a precautionary measure.Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would stop administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021