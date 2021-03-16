HBO Max comedy pilot 'Ok Boomer' adds actor Devere Rogers

Actor Devere Rogers has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming comedy pilot ''OK Boomer''.

Rogers, known for featuring in shows such as ''Grey's Anatomy'', ''Will & Grace'' and ''Sherman's Showcase'', will co-star with Patti LuPone and Erinn Hayes in the pilot-reported Deadline.

Todd Linden has created the show and serves as co-executive producer. Vanessa McCarthy is on board as showrunner and executive producer with Victor Gonzalez attached to direct the pilot. The story centers on a self-centered boomer (LuPone), who shows up at her estranged daughter's (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family's money. She, however, forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter who's quick to challenge her on their differing views.

Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the project.

