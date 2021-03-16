Left Menu

Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery centre in Singapore. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:12 IST
Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@RituparnaSpeaks)

Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery center in Singapore. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities. ''I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. ''I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery center,'' she wrote. The ''Praktan'' actor --one of the most successful names in the Bengali film industry-- also thanked her fans for their continued support and concern. ''I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe,'' she added. Earlier this year, it was announced that Sengupta would star opposite actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in upcoming film ''Salt''. The movie is scheduled to go on floors soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of up to two weeks of the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The move is an additional precaution while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no prob...

Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media w...

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of...

Sweden suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Swedens health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZenecas vaccine as a precautionary measure.Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would stop administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021