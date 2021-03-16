Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for COVID-19
Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery centre in Singapore. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:12 IST
Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery center in Singapore. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities. ''I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. ''I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery center,'' she wrote. The ''Praktan'' actor --one of the most successful names in the Bengali film industry-- also thanked her fans for their continued support and concern. ''I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe,'' she added. Earlier this year, it was announced that Sengupta would star opposite actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in upcoming film ''Salt''. The movie is scheduled to go on floors soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
