Jamie Dornan's father Jim Dornan dies of COVID-19 at 73

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan's father, obstetrician, and gynecologist Jim Dornan passed away at the age of 73 following a battle with coronavirus.

The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), where Jim Dornan had served as president, shared the news of his death on Instagram and remembered him for his dedication towards public service.

''It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March. He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynecologist,'' NIPANC's post read. ''His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess, and Jamie at this difficult time,'' it added.

Jim Dornan also served as chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University and former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast and patron of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LAL NI).

