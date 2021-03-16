Left Menu

Here's how Oscars 2021 will be held amid COVID-19 pandemic

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas on Monday, and with it came the details of how the ceremony will be held.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas on Monday, and with it came the details of how the ceremony will be held. The event will utilise Los Angeles' Union Station as a venue, in the wake of being compelled to move because of the pandemic restrictions put in place. Variety has obtained some concrete details through an exclusive letter that was sent to all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members from Academy President David Rubin specifying how the ceremony will be held.

Variety reported that this year, the Academy has decided to not hold any in-person events. However, only the people who are the nominees themselves, their guests, and the ceremony's presenters will be allowed to enter the hall. The show will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. While the official announcement about the hosts of the show is kept under wraps, other major details, including the nominations were disclosed on Monday.

The Oscars will be telecasted live on April 25 on ABC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

