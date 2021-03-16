Left Menu

Kim Kardashian reflects on last year in 'positive way'

After nearly a month of ending her seven years of marriage with rapper Kanye West, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recalled the last year in a positive light in an interview on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:02 IST
Kim Kardashian reflects on last year in 'positive way'
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After nearly a month of ending her seven years of marriage with rapper Kanye West, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recalled the last year in a positive light in an interview on Monday. According to Fox News, the 'Skims' mogul reminisced about the hardships she faced over the past year on the 'Good Morning Vogue' show.

The 40-year-old star revealed that 2020 was "a challenging year." "I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," Kardashian said.

Fox News reported that even though she ended her relationship with West, the fashion mogul stated that she looks back at 2020 "in a positive way." "I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it's a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful," she continued.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shares four children with her Grammy-award-winning ex-husband. According to the legal documents, the star had been asking for joint legal and physical custody of the duo's four kids: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and one-year-old Psalm. According to the sources, West is supporting the custody decision and is cooperating with the legal procedure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sidonie Werner: Google dedicates doodle to German-Jewish educator, feminist, activist

Happy Birthday Sidonie WernerGoogle celebrates today the 161st birthday of Sidonie Werner, German-Jewish educator, feminist, and activist with a beautiful doodle. Read further to know more about her.Sidonie Werner was born on March 16, 1860...

EU Commission says Pfizer/BioNTech to deliver a total of over 200 mln vaccine doses in Q2

The European Union will receive a total of over 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer in the second quarter, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The amount includes 10 million jabs which were origina...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar families hold funerals for loved ones as activists defy security crackdown

The families of dozens of people killed in demonstrations against military rule in Myanmar held funerals for their loved ones on Tuesday as more protesters defied the security forces and at least one man was shot dead. The political and eco...

Girl tries to escape from observation home, gets stuck in window

An 18-year-old inmate of an observation home got stuck in a window grill when she tried to escape the facility in Maharashtras Pune district, police said on Tuesday.The girl, who hails from Delhi, was lodged at the observation facility and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021