Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

PTI | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:29 IST
Britain's Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16, where he was treated for an infection. He was later transferred to a specialised cardiac care hospital, St Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.

