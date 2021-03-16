Britain's Prince Philip returns to Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Philip returns to Windsor CastleReuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:03 IST
Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, returned to their Windsor Castle residence after leaving hospital on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
The prince, who had spent four weeks in hospital, waved as he was driven into the royal residence to the west of London where his wife has been during his hospital stay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
