Emraan Hashmi drops new poster of 'Chehre' ahead of trailer release

The much-talked-about film 'Chehre' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception and the actors of the film sure know how to keep the viewers on their toes for the highly-anticipated movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:11 IST
New poster of 'Chehre' featuring Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Piquing the curiosity of movie buffs, Emraan shared a new poster featuring his character from the film on his Instagram handle.

He captioned the post, "Aaj imaandaar woh hai jiski beimaani pakdi nahi gayi, aur begunah woh hai jiska jurm pakda na gaya ho. #ChehreTrailer out on 18th March! Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. #FaceTheGame." The actor's intense look in the poster will surely raise the excitement of audiences who are waiting with bated breath to see the forthcoming mystery thriller. In the intriguing poster, Emraan is dressed in a grey suit.

The upcoming movie marks the first-ever collaboration between Emraan and Big B. Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, the film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she has not featured on the poster or the recently-released teaser. She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

The teaser of 'Chehre', which had dropped last week, has received immense love and appreciation from the fans as well as the critics. The much-awaited mystery thriller, produced by Anand Pandit, narrates a story of polarized individuals fighting for justice against one crime. In the film, the audience will experience the 'verbal conflict' between Big B and Emraan. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 9 this year. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

