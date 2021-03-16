Left Menu

Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman to star in thriller ‘Watcher’

Julia finds herself isolated in her new surroundings, becomes increasingly tormented by the belief that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in the adjacent building, the logline reads.The film is based on an original speculative screenplay by Zack Ford.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:48 IST
Actors Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman have been roped in to play pivotal roles in psychological thriller “Watcher''.

According to Variety, the Chloe Okuno-directed movie will start shooting this month.

The story follows young married couple Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Glusman), who move into a new apartment together in Bucharest, just as a citywide panic is brewing over a possible serial killer on the loose.

The film is based on an original speculative screenplay by Zack Ford. Abu Dhabi-based Image Nation and Spooky Pictures are co-producing the project.

