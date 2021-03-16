Entertainment News Roundup: Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane; Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane after daughter's death

Thomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting 'Another Round', which has just earned him an Oscar nomination for best director when his daughter Ida, who was due to act in the movie, died in a car accident. The Danish director says that nomination, plus another for best international feature film, honour 19-year old Ida's memory.

Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 films, including "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," leading a pack of streaming services that offered movies at home while the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters. "Mank," a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, topped all films with 10 nods, including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

Party's over for behind-the-scenes workers in Hollywood awards season

A year ago, photographer Alberto Rodriguez would have been jostling for position on a celebrity red carpet during Hollywood's hectic awards season. Today, with award shows going virtual, you're more likely to find the 20-year veteran delivering food for Uber.

Bosnian film on Srebrenica genocide wins

Oscar nomination "Quo Vadis, Aida?", a Bosnian film about the Srebrenica genocide, was named on Monday as one of five contenders in the international feature film category for this year's Oscars. In the film, director Jasmila Zbanic depicts the lead-up to the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces through the eyes of a female interpreter working at the United Nations base in Srebrenica, a town in eastern Bosnia.

Raising the curtain again: London theatres prepare to re-open a year on In an empty

London theatre, producer Nica Burns sits among the once buzzing stalls hoping audiences will soon be back for good to watch live performances. A year ago, Burns shut the doors to her six theatres, where shows like "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" played to crowds in London's West End, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best-supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren.

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Michelle Obama said Meghan's recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness of her son's skin were heartbreaking and that she hoped Meghan's experiences would be a lesson for the world. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history-making night marked by multiple wins for women. Beyonce's four Grammys on Sunday - two of them shared with best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion - took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous Grammy record for a female artist set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Walmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing

Walmart said on Tuesday that its Free Assembly and Scoop apparel brands will be soon designed by Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga on numerous occasions, including at recent Met Galas. Maxwell, who has previously been a judge on reality show Project Runway and has also dressed Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle, will be responsible for designing and helping with sourcing, marketing and production, Walmart said.

Oscar nominations packed with firsts, but no clear best picture favorite

Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led a diverse field of Oscar nominations on Monday packed with historic firsts but with no clear front-runner for the highest honors in the movie industry. "Mank," about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got 10 nods, including best picture, director David Fincher and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. But most of its nominations were in craft fields like sound design and make-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)