People News Roundup: Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreakingDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Michelle Obama said Meghan's recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness of her son's skin were heartbreaking and that she hoped Meghan's experiences would be a lesson for the world. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.
