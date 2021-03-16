Left Menu

FWICE issues non-cooperation notice to Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:38 IST
FWICE issues non-cooperation notice to Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against Bollywood star Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 rules.

The notice comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. Though the BMC release did not disclose the name the actor, reports said the case was related to the ''Tandav'' actor.

In a joint statement, signed by FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, the trade body said, ''It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set.'' The FWICE said it condemns Khan for resuming shooting even after testing positive for COVID-19 infection despite being advised to quarantine herself.

''Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence,'' it said.

The 37-year-old actor, however, had denied being COVID-19 positive in a statement earlier in the day while requesting the media to not speculate.

''For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC,'' the actor's team said.

''This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires,'' it further said.

FWICE, in its statement, claimed that the actor had endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the shoot.

The trade body advised its members to distance themselves from being associated with Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued.

The FWICE warned if any members are found cooperating with Khan shall also be held liable for stringent disciplinary action by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Linesman held for taking bribe to 'settle' electricity bills

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested a linesman on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe to settle electricity bills at amounts much lower than what would have been charged for the actual consumption, officials said.Linesman Mastram M...

SC directs bar members be heard by judges' panel on new SOP for hybrid hearing

The Supreme Court Tuesday said its 7-judge committee, looking at re-opening of the top court, be requested to listen to the bar members to resolve differences on the new standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid hearing of ...

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021