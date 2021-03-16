Left Menu

Actor Yaphet Kotto, known for 'Alien' and as a Bond villain, dies at 81

Yaphet Kotto, an American actor known for his roles in movies including "Alien" and "Midnight Run" and as a villain in the James Bond film "Live and Let Die," has died at age 81. Kotto's death was first disclosed by his wife, Tessie Sinahon, on Facebook on Monday night.

Yaphet Kotto, an American actor known for his roles in movies including "Alien" and "Midnight Run" and as a villain in the James Bond film "Live and Let Die," has died at age 81.

Kotto's death was first disclosed by his wife, Tessie Sinahon, on Facebook on Monday night. It was later confirmed by his agent Ryan Goldhar on Twitter. The cause of death was not announced.

Sinahon wrote that she was saddened and shocked by the death of her husband of 24 years, adding, "You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find."

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

