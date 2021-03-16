John Oliver weighs in on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

British comedian and talk show host John Oliver recently weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's blockbuster CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, not long after John's 2018 remarks on Meghan went viral for appearing to predict troubles that she would face with the royal family, he spoke with the 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the recent Oprah interview. During that bombshell interview, the royal couple had detailed some of the hurdles they faced early on in their marriage.

Calling the CBS interview "amazing," Oliver said, "I didn't find any of it surprising. That is kind of what I felt like, sadly, her experience was going to be going in." He said he drew this conclusion from simply observing the royal family from a distance while he was growing up and added that "they seem like flawed people. That's literally the kindest way I could possibly put it."

When Fallon asked Oliver as to whether anything "shocked" him about the interview, Oliver responded, "The only thing that shocked me after was that Oprah, the next day, saying 'Harry wants to make clear it wasn't Prince Philip being racist.' Which made me think, really? Okay, that is actually surprising." Speaking about if the royal family will evolve as a result of the interview and its public response, Oliver argued and said that the "whole selling point" of the family is "that it doesn't change."

He further said that this selling point has now become more of a liability, because "as years go by, you realize that not changing is not entirely a good thing because that means the times might be changing around you and you are refusing to evolve," though he suggested that the royal family "obviously should" change with the times. Concluding his remarks jokingly about Prince Andrew, who has come under fire for his personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, he said, "The one person who I think has been really happy about all this has been Prince Andrew."

He concluded, "I'm guessing that he has been nudging the royal family: 'Can you believe what Meghan did, huh? Can you believe it? Dragging this family's name into disrepute, shaming us.... she has ruined our reputation, she has, right guys?" Back in 2018, while talking to The Late Show's host Stephen Colbert about Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry, Oliver had said, "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

He had added, "They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job." During the recent March 7 interview with Oprah, Meghan spoke about her struggle with suicidal thoughts, while dealing with a demanding role in the royal family as well as aggressive tabloid coverage.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Meghan revealed that she had requested professional help from the royal family but was denied. She also alleged that she heard from Harry while pregnant with her first child, Archie, that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020. (ANI)

