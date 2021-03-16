Siddhant Chaturvedi gives health update days after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, updated fans about his current health condition. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a photo of him resting in bed, with his hand covering one of his eyes. He jokingly captioned the post as, "Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki...Corona bola Thappa! #RecoveryMode."

Earlier, the actor had informed his fans on his Instagram story, regarding contracting the deadly virus. He had written, "Thank you all for all your concern." "Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid 19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as adviced by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on," he had written.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. (ANI)

