Left Menu

Ariana Grande settles lawsuit claiming she stole '7 Rings'

One of the best-selling pop artists in the last decade, Grande was as of Sunday was the second-most streamed female artist in 2021 on Spotify, after Taylor Swift and ahead of Dua Lipa.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:59 IST
Ariana Grande settles lawsuit claiming she stole '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande has settled a lawsuit by a hip-hop artist who accused the pop superstar of plagiarizing her 2019 smash "7 Rings" from a song he wrote two years earlier.

Josh Stone, a New Yorker who performs as DOT, revealed the settlement with Grande and 13 other defendants, including her publishers and several songwriters, in a Tuesday filing in federal court in Manhattan. Terms were not disclosed, and a judge ordered the dismissal of Stone's lawsuit because of the settlement. Lawyers for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stone had claimed that "highly regarded musicology experts" had concluded that the beat, hook, lyrics and rhythmic structure of "7 Rings" were lifted from his song "You Need It, I Got It." He said he pitched his song at meetings at Universal Music Group attended by one of Grande's producers, the defendant Tommy Brown, and was "not receiving the credit due for the success experienced by 'I Got It' and '7 Rings.'"

The defendants said ordinary listeners would consider the songs "very different," and that Stone had no monopoly over everyday phrases such as "I got it." Grande, 27, gave songwriting credit to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein for "7 Rings" because it borrowed from their song "My Favorite Things," from the Tony-winning Broadway musical and Oscar-winning film "The Sound of Music."

Her song spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and its video has been seen more than 954 million times on Google's YouTube. One of the best-selling pop artists in the last decade, Grande was as of Sunday was the second-most streamed female artist in 2021 on Spotify, after Taylor Swift and ahead of Dua Lipa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...

UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains safe

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca remained safe and urged people to get vaccinated when they are invited to by the countrys health service. We know that the OxfordAstraZeneca v...

Soros's Open Society Foundations calls for release of its staff member in Myanmar

The Open Society Foundations, an organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, called on Tuesday for the immediate release of a staff member in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct made against it were false. The Open So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021