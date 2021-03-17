Entertainment News Roundup: South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination; Ariana Grande settles lawsuit claiming she stole '7 Rings' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane after daughter's death

Thomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting 'Another Round', which has just earned him an Oscar nomination for best director when his daughter Ida, who was due to act in the movie, died in a car accident. The Danish director says that nomination, plus another for best international feature film, honour 19-year old Ida's memory.

Party's over for behind-the-scenes workers in Hollywood awards season

A year ago, photographer Alberto Rodriguez would have been jostling for position on a celebrity red carpet during Hollywood's hectic awards season. Today, with award shows going virtual, you're more likely to find the 20-year veteran delivering food for Uber.

U.S. film maker Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after last year's event, which Lee was set to chair, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Cannes festival - one of the movie industry's biggest events - was first postponed from May to the end of June, then cancelled. In the end, organisers held a low-key three-day event in October showcasing a range of short films.

Ariana Grande settles lawsuit claiming she stole '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande has settled a lawsuit by a hip-hop artist who accused the pop superstar of plagiarizing her 2019 smash "7 Rings" from a song he wrote two years earlier. Josh Stone, a New Yorker who performs as DOT, revealed the settlement with Grande and 13 other defendants, including her publishers and several songwriters, in a Tuesday filing in federal court in Manhattan.

Actor Yaphet Kotto, known for 'Alien' and as a Bond villain, dies at 81

Yaphet Kotto, an American actor known for his roles in movies including "Alien" and "Midnight Run" and as a villain in the James Bond film "Live and Let Die," has died at age 81. Kotto's death was first disclosed by his wife, Tessie Sinahon, on Facebook on Monday night. It was later confirmed by his agent Ryan Goldhar on Twitter. The cause of death was not announced.

Raising the curtain again: London theatres prepare to re-open a year on

In an empty London theatre, producer Nica Burns sits among the once buzzing stalls hoping audiences will soon be back for good to watch live performances. A year ago, Burns shut the doors to her six theatres, where shows like "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" played to crowds in London's West End, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren.

Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.

Walmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing

Walmart said on Tuesday that its Free Assembly and Scoop apparel brands will be soon designed by Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga on numerous occasions, including at recent Met Galas. Maxwell, who has previously been a judge on reality show Project Runway and has also dressed Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle, will be responsible for designing and helping with sourcing, marketing and production, Walmart said.

Oscar nominations packed with firsts, but no clear best picture favorite

Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led a diverse field of Oscar nominations on Monday packed with historic firsts but with no clear front-runner for the highest honors in the movie industry. "Mank," about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got 10 nods, including best picture, director David Fincher and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. But most of its nominations were in craft fields like sound design and make-up.

