Left Menu

Diego Calva added to cast of Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:02 IST
Diego Calva added to cast of Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican actor Diego Calva, known for starring in the Spanish film ''I Promise You Anarchy'' and Netflix series ''Unstoppable'', has joined the cast of filmmaker Damian Chazelle's next feature film ''Babylon''.

The Paramount Pictures movie, billed as a drama set in the golden age of Hollywood, already has Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li as part of the ensemble.

Exact plot details are under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Calva will play a ''critical'' role of a Mexican man making his way up the Hollywood ladder, starting as an assistant.

Chazelle will direct the film from his own screenplay.

Marc Platt, who backed Chazelle's ''La La Land'', is one of the producers on ''Babylon'' along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Tobey Maguire.

Paramount has set the film for a Christmas Day 2022 release and a January 6, 2023 expansion date. Meanwhile, Calva will next be seen in the third season of Netflix's ''Narcos: Mexico''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morgan has taken English white-ball cricket to a place it's never been before: Buttler

England star batsman Jos Buttler has said that skipper Eoin Morgan and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen are the two players he has always looked upon in visitors white-ball set up. Morgan on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious ...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown

Myanmars most powerful Buddhist monks association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an armed minority of torture and killing innocent civilians since last months coup, media said on Wednesday. In its most fo...

Wheat procurement at 48 centres in Muzaffarnagar dist to start from Apr 1

As many as 48 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the Muzaffarnagar district, where the crop buying will start from April 1.Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate selva kumari J told reporters that 48 purchasing centres have been estab...

Abhishek Bachchan sends birthday wishes to 'Big Sis' Shweta with throwback picture

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture to send birthday wishes to Big Sis Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The Guru actor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo with the author who rang in her 47th birthday on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021