Diego Calva added to cast of Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Mexican actor Diego Calva, known for starring in the Spanish film ''I Promise You Anarchy'' and Netflix series ''Unstoppable'', has joined the cast of filmmaker Damian Chazelle's next feature film ''Babylon''.

The Paramount Pictures movie, billed as a drama set in the golden age of Hollywood, already has Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li as part of the ensemble.

Advertisement

Exact plot details are under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Calva will play a ''critical'' role of a Mexican man making his way up the Hollywood ladder, starting as an assistant.

Chazelle will direct the film from his own screenplay.

Marc Platt, who backed Chazelle's ''La La Land'', is one of the producers on ''Babylon'' along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Tobey Maguire.

Paramount has set the film for a Christmas Day 2022 release and a January 6, 2023 expansion date. Meanwhile, Calva will next be seen in the third season of Netflix's ''Narcos: Mexico''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)