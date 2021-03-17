Left Menu

Natasha Lyonne to star in Rian Johnson's Peacock series

Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and weve found the perfect home at Peacock, the director said. Lyonne, co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director of Netflix's acclaimed Russian Doll, took to Twitter to share the news. Dream maestro.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:29 IST
Director Rian Johnson has bagged a direct-to-series order for his first TV show, ''Poker Face'', a drama featuring ''Russian Doll'' star Natasha Lyonne.

Johnson, known for films like ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi'' and ''Knives Out'', will serve as creator, writer, and director of the Peacock web series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is Johnson's first show as creator, but he has directed many episodes on TV, including the acclaimed series ''Breaking Bad''.

''I'm very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It's my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we've found the perfect home at Peacock,'' the director said.

Lyonne, co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director of Netflix's acclaimed ''Russian Doll'', took to Twitter to share the news.

''Dream maestro. Dream show. #PokerFace, baby!! @rianjohnson,'' she wrote.

Peacock, a streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, has ordered 10 episodes of the project hailing from T-Street and MRC Television.

Johnson will also executive produce alongside partners Ram Bergman, Lyonne, and Nena Rodrigue.

