Showtime green lights 'Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation' from Antoine Fuqua

Director Antoine Fuqua, known for ''Training Day'' and ''The Equalizer'' films, is developing a drama for Showtime on the story of Zulu empire chief Shaka.

Titled ''Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation'' is created and written by ''The Terminal List'' scribes Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rooted in real events, the show has received a straight-to-series order from the premium cable network.

It tells the story of the Zulu empire chief Shaka and his unlikely rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history's most seminal figures. ''In ferocious battles that test the body and soul, in alliances that test the bonds of love and friendship, a complex sociological system plays out that renders the human cost front and center, for the victors as well as the vanquished, all to carve out a semblance of identity, fulfillment and ultimately, survival,'' reads the description by Showtime.

Besides executive producing the series, Fuqua will also direct.

The filmmaker said the show offers a gateway to ''our past that is so critical to our global history and yet so often marginalized''.

''Through 'Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation', we hope to bring this saga to life, all the tears, sweat, and blood, all the joy and sorrow, all the intimacy and intensity and humanity. In short, we're going to rock the world with this one,'' Fuqua added.

Odebunmi and Awosika are also attached to executive produce, and so are Howard T Owens, Gregory Lipstone, and Spencer Medof.

The series hails from Propagate's Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell and Showtime's corporate sibling CBS Studios. Scott Greenberg and Michael Callas will serve as producers.

