Left Menu

Tara Sutaria tests negative for COVID-19

Tara Sutaria on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 amid reports that the actor had contracted the virus. There was speculation that the 25-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Student of the Year 2 actor gave a health update to fans and thanked them for their wishes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:35 IST
Tara Sutaria tests negative for COVID-19

Tara Sutaria on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 amid reports that the actor had contracted the virus. There was speculation that the 25-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Sutaria, however, never confirmed the reports. Taking to Instagram Stories, the ''Student of the Year 2'' actor gave a health update to fans and thanked them for their wishes. ''Thank you all for your concern and love. I am COVID negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all,'' she wrote. On the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama ''Tadap'' lined up for release in September. She will also feature in ''Ek Villain Returns'', helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the states 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts wer...

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is s...

Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are offering the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies.Over...

Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

In sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws, Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky moved closer Tuesday toward loosening the states voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture.A measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021