Tara Sutaria tests negative for COVID-19

Tara Sutaria on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 amid reports that the actor had contracted the virus. There was speculation that the 25-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Sutaria, however, never confirmed the reports. Taking to Instagram Stories, the ''Student of the Year 2'' actor gave a health update to fans and thanked them for their wishes. ''Thank you all for your concern and love. I am COVID negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all,'' she wrote. On the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama ''Tadap'' lined up for release in September. She will also feature in ''Ek Villain Returns'', helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

