Left Menu

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

A report released in October by New York's Department of Financial Services said that Twitter suffered from cybersecurity shortfalls that enabled the "simple" hack attributed to the Florida teenager to take over the accounts of some of the world's most famous people.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:53 IST
Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the state's 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts were hacked included U.S. President Joe Biden, who was then a presidential candidate; former president Barack Obama; billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk; singer Kanye West; and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Graham Ivan Clark, 18, faced fraud charges after a hack in an alleged scam that stole more than $118,000 in Bitcoin. Fraudulent tweets soliciting investments in the digital currency were posted in mid-July from over 40 verified Twitter accounts.

Florida had charged the Tampa resident as an adult with 30 felonies. In August, Clark pled not guilty. As a child, Clark found ways to trick players of the video game Minecraft, people who knew him at the time told The New York Times.

He moved on to selling and swapping rare social media user names on the forum OGUsers, where he connected with other hackers who said they participated in the Twitter breach, according to the newspaper. A report released in October by New York's Department of Financial Services said that Twitter suffered from cybersecurity shortfalls that enabled the "simple" hack attributed to the Florida teenager to take over the accounts of some of the world's most famous people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking direction on farmers' issues regarding forcible land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti BBBSS, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure equal opportunity of dialogue and of being heard in connection with farmers ...

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages.

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages....

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021