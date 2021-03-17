Left Menu

DDMA advises Delhi residents visiting Kumbh Mela to undergo COVID-19 test on return

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:55 IST
DDMA advises Delhi residents visiting Kumbh Mela to undergo COVID-19 test on return

Delhi residents visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have been advised to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on their return and self-monitor their health.

In an advisory, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has asked people attending the congregation to take extra precautions and follow COVID-19-related instructions issued by authorities.

A sizeable number of pilgrims from Delhi are expected to visit the mela beginning on April 1, it said.

''As advised by Uttarakhand government in view of COVID-19 pandemic, all the residents of Delhi are required to take extra precautions during their visit to Kumbh Mela in Haridwar,'' the advisory stated.

Pilgrims from Delhi have been advised to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for managing the COVID-19 pandemic during the Kumbh Mela as well as all relevant instructions issued by the Uttarakhand government.

The Health Ministry SOP prescribes that all the visitors to Kumbh must produce a health certificate issued by a competent authority, which is a mandatory requirement for entering the Kumbh Mela area.

It said that the pilgrims are required to mandatorily produce a Negative RT-PCR Test report for COVID-19, not older than 72 hours prior to the date of visit, at the time of entry to the mela. ''All the persons are also advised to get COVID-19 RT-PCR test done after returning from Kumbh Mela and actively self-monitor their health as per prevailing health protocol prescribed by the governments,'' it added.

All the visitors should mandatorily register on the Uttarakhand government portal prior to their visit and will install and use Aarogya Setu App at all times, according to the the SOP.

People above the age of 65, children below the age of 10, and those with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac, pulmonary and kidney ailments, among others have been advised by the authority not to visit the Kumbh Mela. The pilgrims must take other precautions such as wearing face mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining physical distance of six feet with one another, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking direction on farmers' issues regarding forcible land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti BBBSS, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure equal opportunity of dialogue and of being heard in connection with farmers ...

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages.

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages....

'SNL' ropes in Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya as show hosts

The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously: PM Modi; Calls for more vaccination centres.

Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021