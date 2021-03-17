Left Menu

Adrien Brody to star as Pat Riley in HBO's 1980s Lakers series

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody has boarded HBOs upcoming drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in which he will play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:13 IST
Adrien Brody to star as Pat Riley in HBO's 1980s Lakers series

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody has boarded HBO's upcoming drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in which he will play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley. Riley led the Lakers to four NBA championships and unprecedented superstardom. His iconic style, confidence, and fast-break offense defined 1980's basketball and influenced pop culture at large.

The yet-untitled project hails from Adam McKay, the critically-acclaimed director of movies such as ''Vice'' and ''The Big Short'', reported Variety.

The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book ''Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s''. The drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant teams, in what came to be called the Showtime Era McKay is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of the series. Max Borenstein has penned the script and will also serve as executive producer.

The show also stars John C Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Molly Gordon, Rob Morgan, Spencer Garrett, Kirk Bovill, Delante Desouza, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Tamera Tomakili and Joey Brooks.

Meanwhile, Brody will next be seen in Wes Anderson's directorial ''The French Dispatch'', Netflix film ''Blonde'', and the TV series ''Chapelwaite'' for Epix.

