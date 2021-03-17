Left Menu

Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan to host 'SNL' in April

British stars Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their debuts as Saturday Night Live hosts.The late-night comedy sketch show will return on NBC on March 27, after a month-long hiatus, with previously-announced host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow, reported Variety.Kaluuya, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, will emcee the April 3 episode of SNL.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:19 IST
Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan to host 'SNL' in April

British stars Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their debuts as ''Saturday Night Live!'' hosts.

The late-night comedy sketch show will return on NBC on March 27, after a month-long hiatus, with previously-announced host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow, reported Variety.

Kaluuya, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance in ''Judas and the Black Messiah'', will emcee the April 3 episode of ''SNL''. He will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent.

Mulligan, the star of films such as ''An Education'', ''Shame'', ''Wildlife'' and ''The Dig'', will host the April 10 episode with Kid Cudi as the musical guest. She recently bagged an Academy Award nomination for best actor for her role in Emerald Fennell's ''Promising Young Woman''.

Kaluuya, who played Fred Hampton in ''Judas and the Black Messiah'', is nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars, which will be held on April 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals arrested, 5 kg IED seized in Bijapur

Police have arrested six Naxals from two places in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, officials said on Wednesday.In a separate incident, a 5 kg improvised explosive device IED was recovered by a joint team of security forces, i...

Dr Kavita Bhat Kumar was awarded in the category of Excellence in Clinical Dentistry & best Practising Dentist in the 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi India, March 17 ANISRV Media The 5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021. It witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentists, hospitals and ...

SC dismisses plea seeking direction on farmers' issues regarding forcible land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti BBBSS, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure equal opportunity of dialogue and of being heard in connection with farmers ...

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages.

PM Modi calls for ramping up testing in smaller towns, cautions against spread of Coronavirus in villages....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021