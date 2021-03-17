Adventure comedy 'Hello Charlie' to release on Amazon Prime Video in April

Actor Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff-starrer movie ''Hello Charlie'' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.

The adventure-comedy film, directed by Pankaj Saraswat, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It features Jain as a simpleton from a small town who is tasked with transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu.

The actor made his acting debut with the 2017 Yash Raj Films' musical-drama ''Qaidi Band''.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said ''Hello Charlie'' will help strengthen the steamer's ''family-centric content''.

''This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison,'' Subramaniam said in a statement. Sidhwani said while Excel Entertainment has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on multiple projects, including hit series ''Mirzapur'' and ''Inside Edge'', ''Hello Charlie'' will be their first feature together. ''With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space,'' he added.

Sidhwani hoped that the film, with its ''endearing story'', will engage the family and kid friendly audiences. ''Hello Charlie'' also stars Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Praising the cast, Saraswat said the film's unconventional storyline was aided by the comic timing of actors who had a great understanding of their characters. ''It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained,'' the director added.

