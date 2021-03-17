Nagarjuna receives COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he received the first jab of the vaccine at a hospital here on Tuesday. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine, the actor wrote, alongside a picture of his from the hospital.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:57 IST
South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and urged those who are eligible to also get vaccinated. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he received the first jab of the vaccine at a hospital here on Tuesday. Nagarjuna also shared a link with his fans to register for the vaccine with the hashtag #Unite2FightCorona.

''Got my #Covaxin jab yesterday, absolutely no down time. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine,'' the actor wrote, alongside a picture of his from the hospital. Nagarjuna joins a list of Indian celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, including veterans like Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities.

