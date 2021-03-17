Amazon Prime Video to co-produce Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu'

Left Menu

17-03-2021
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that it will be co-producing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming feature ''Ram Setu''. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of ''Parmanu'' and ''Tere Bin Laden'' fame, ''Ram Setu'' will be produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Prime Video.

The action-adventure drama has filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi attached as the Creative Producer. The movie will also feature actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said the team is excited to get into production with a film like ''Ram Setu'' which puts India's heritage under the spotlight. ''Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage. ''Our collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar till date has been unique and highly successful; and with this step, we move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening our association,'' Subramanium said in a statement. Kumar said the story of Ram Setu represents strength, bravery, love, and Indian values that have ''formed the moral and social fabric of our great country''.

'''Ram Setu' is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world,'' the actor said. Kumar is set to fly to Ayodhya on March 18 to give the mahurat shot of the film.

Following its theatrical release, ''Ram Setu'' will be available for Prime members for streaming. Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said ''Ram Setu'' is a story formed on ''facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries''.

The producer has previously teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for the ''Breathe'' series and the feature ''Shakuntala Devi''. The banner is also collaborating with the streamer on the upcoming tentpole series ''The End'', which will feature Kumar in the lead.

''I am thrilled to collaborate with Amazon once again for the opportunity to share this amazing story with a global audience,'' Malhotra added. PTI JUR RB RB

