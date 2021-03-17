Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch to lead Colin Trevorrow's 'War Magician'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:28 IST
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is teaming up with ''Jurassic World'' filmmaker Colin Trevorrow for the World War II drama ''War Magician''.

The project, based on the book by David Fisher, hails from Studiocanal with E Nicholas Mariani on board as the script writer, reported Deadline.

The movie will chronicle the wild story of Jasper Maskelyne, a British illusionist who used magic to defeat German general and military theorist Erwin Rommel in World War II.

Trevorrow’s take on the material will focus on an “international ‘magic gang’ from Africa, Europe and the Middle East who conspired with Maskelyne and a female military intelligence officer to defeat the Nazis''.

''War Magician'' will be produced by Landscape Entertainment’s Bob Cooper, SunnyMarch’s Cumberbatch, Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland, Lonetree’s Tony Eldridge and Bluestone’s Richard Saperstein.

Trevorrow will produce through his Metronome Films.

The director recently wrapped the shooting on ''Jurassic World: Dominion'', which will feature Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Cumberbatch is currently working on ''Doctor Strange'' sequel, titled ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness''. He will also feature in movies such as ''The Mauritanian'' and ''The Courier''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

