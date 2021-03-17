Left Menu

Dibakar Banerjee opens up about eclectic cast of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Ace filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is soon going to treat movie buffs with his upcoming directorial 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', opened up about the eclectic cast of the movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:44 IST
Dibakar Banerjee opens up about eclectic cast of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
Poster of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ace filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is soon going to treat movie buffs with his upcoming directorial 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', opened up about the eclectic cast of the movie. Dibakar, who has also bankrolled the forthcoming project, spoke about the cast of the film that has raised excitement among the viewers for watching this raw, edge-of-the-seat thriller to another level.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has an interesting combination of actors including Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat and several new actors who Dibakar feels will grab a lot of eyeballs. Speaking about the movie, Dibakar said, "Sandeep and Pinky are on a journey which is a very special and exceptional kind of journey doesn't really happen that often in life. What happened was by chance but it can happen and it does happen once in a while. So, the fact that it doesn't happen too often but when it happens it really happens, means the world around Sandeep and Pinky is absolutely real and meaningful and makes one identify."

Speaking about the star cast, he added, "For that to happen, you need actors who have that depth of character, who have that depth of similar understanding, subtlety, and all that. In SAPF in addition to Jaideep, we will see actors like Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and the other absolute new talent that we are featuring in the film, they will really shake people out of their seats. If they are watching then they will say - wow who is this actor man, who is this person. That is something I am very, very happy about." 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is a raw and edgy suspense thriller that pits Arjun versus Parineeti. Arjun will play the role of a Haryanvi cop and Pari will essay the role of a corporate woman from New Delhi, whose fate gets intertwined on a fateful night. It is being distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

The film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is slated to release on March 19, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More Muslim outfits slam Waseem Razvi; Shia Personal Law Board calls emergency meeting

More Muslim organisations on Wednesday slammed former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, while his family members appeared to shun him for his PIL in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some Quranic verses which he claimed promoted ...

'Sickening', 'hate crime': Hollywood celebs react to Georgia massage parlour shootings

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu, and Lulu Wang, have condemned the shootings in two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs, left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent...

UK to allow Hinkley reactors where cracks found to restart

Britain will allow two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point where cracks were found to resume limited operations ahead of their scheduled closure in 2022, the sectors regulator said on Wednesday.Operated by Frances EDF, the two reactors at Hin...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Brazilian and Australian regulators maintained their recommendations to continue rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite many European nations pausing its use, while global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021