New book series to introduce kids to stories of achievers

But when her mother encouraged her to follow her dreams, she discovered that its harder than she thought.

Updated: 17-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:11 IST
A new series of books will introduce young readers to incredible stories of people who followed their dreams, despite all odds, to achieve big in life.

Publisher Westland has partnered with inclusive parenting blog The Happy Mom's Cafe for this series called The Little Leaders.

The thought was inspired by a collection of illustrated picture books for children aged five to eight years and published by Westland.

Each book in the Little Leaders series is of passion and courage and emphasises on the turning point in the lives of role models, some of them as old as the readers themselves.

The series will offer a primer and encourage kids to learn more about the lives of these achievers who created social impact, said a statement.

Speaking about the collaboration, Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of TheHappyMomsCafe, said, ''This initiative is to offer a meaningful showcase into the lives of these inspiring public figures. The idea is that by learning about their value systems, our little ones will get inspired and have the courage to follow their own convictions.'' The series resonates in the context of the recent historic achievement of Mithali Raj, who became the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 ODI runs.

''If there was one thing that little Mithali loved more than anything else, it was to sleep and dream beautiful dreams. But when her mother encouraged her to follow her dreams, she discovered that it's harder than she thought. It took her a lot of grit and determination to be the champion cricketer that the world knows today,'' reads one of the passages from the series.

According to the authors, Aarti Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy, ''For the first four books in the Little Leaders series, we wanted to start out with people from diverse fields and backgrounds, to show young children how they are someone just like them - someone who was a kid just like them, someone who had dreams like them, someone who had difficulties just like them but somehow found the drive and tenacity to move forward to get what they wanted.'' The venture will go live on thehappymomscafe.com on March 25.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

