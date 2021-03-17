RED FM Announces Superhits Marathi Film Festival

One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announced 'Superhits Marathi Film Festival' Season 2. The digital festival will celebrate the essence of Marathi cinema. The festival starts on 27th March with Pune's favorite RJ - Kallakar Shruti and will showcase movies across classic, romance, superhits and thriller genres. The festival will broadcast on multi-window platform where viewers will get a chance to choose what they want to watch. The event will be an online digital one that will be free and non-ticketed for audience and is specially designed keeping in mind the safety precaution needed to be taken in the current scenario. Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Today regional films are making it big at the box office and the Marathi film industry has carved an important space for itself as one of the country's most influential regional industries. We announced Superhits Marathi Film Festival two weeks back and the response has been phenomenal. The festival is now in the second year and despite going digital this time, the scale has risen and we are immensely grateful to all our listeners for it. Some of the renowned names from Marathi Industry have joined us for Superhits Marathi Film Festival this year and we are looking forward for a bigger celebration of Marathi cinema." From behind the scene stories, fun conversations to tete-a tete with various celebs from the Marathi film industry, this festival will be exciting & entertaining enough to make memories of a lifetime. Registration will be mandatory for this film festival and one can register on marathifilmfestival.in.

About 93.5 RED FM We are irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today's Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is 'BajaateRaho!' at RED FM we always speak up for what is right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the 'station for the expression' by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we don't follow the herd and it's a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION & BEST RJs. Image: Marathi Film Festival

