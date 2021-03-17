Left Menu

Parisians reflect on a year since first lockdown

A year to the day since France entered its first lockdown, Paris residents reflected on what they have lost -- and in some cases gained -- over 12 months when the COVID-19 pandemic turned daily life upside down. Summer Arend, from the United States, came to Paris four years ago and worked as a sommelier in a restaurant, an industry forced to close because of the pandemic.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:08 IST
Parisians reflect on a year since first lockdown
French flag Image Credit: ANI

A year to the day since France entered its first lockdown, Paris residents reflected on what they have lost -- and in some cases gained -- over 12 months when the COVID-19 pandemic turned daily life upside down.

Summer Arend, from the United States, came to Paris four years ago and worked as a sommelier in a restaurant, an industry forced to close because of the pandemic. The stress of long periods locked down in her small apartment contributed to the breakup of her relationship with her boyfriend, she said.

Yet looking back over the past year, she saw positives. "It really put things in perspective for me. Having the time off has given me a lot of time to think about my life, and the next steps," she said.

From midday on March 17, 2020, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close, office workers stayed home, and for almost two months, people could only step outside for essential trips or an hour of exercise per day. The lockdown was eased by the summer, then re-imposed at the end of October, then eased again at the end of last year. Now, with severe COVID-19 cases rising, French officials say Paris may have to go back into some form of lockdown.

Anne Stephan works in museums, another mainstay of Parisian life shut because of the pandemic. "I fluctuate between moments of anxiety and moments, not of optimism, but of hope. I would say that as time goes, anxiety has grown in me a little bit more than at the beginning of the lockdown," she said.

Serge Ristitch, a 61-year-old sound engineer, said the hardest parts of the past year were not being able to ride his bicycle or visit museums to indulge his passion for art. "It was very hard, and hard to accept psychologically," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP demands Dinkar's house be declared national heritage

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday demanded that the house of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Bihars Begusarai district be declared a national heritage, and said it will be a true tribute to Indias art, culture and literature.Raising t...

HFCL wins Rs 221 crore order from UP Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Kanpur Metro corridor one and two and Agra Metro corridor one projects. The company will set up telecommunication systems for 32.4 km of...

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'

President Joe Biden says that it will be tough for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown wont take much longer.The deadline to end Americas longest war six weeks from now was set ...

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses: Govt.

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021