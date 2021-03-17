Left Menu

Priyanka gives back to Aussie journo who questioned her, Nick's credentials to announce Oscar noms

On Monday, the celebrity couple announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards from London, where Chopra Jonas is shooting for the Amazon Studios series Citadel with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden.Peter Ford wrote on Tuesday night that he wasnt sure why the duo were zeroed in on as the nomination presenters.No disrespect to these two but Im not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees, Ford asked on Twitter on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:13 IST
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra took an Australian entertainment journalist to task after he questioned if the star and her husband, pop star-actor Nick Jonas were qualified to announce the Oscar nominations. On Monday, the celebrity couple announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards from London, where Chopra Jonas is shooting for the Amazon Studios' series ''Citadel'' with ''Game of Thrones'' alum Richard Madden.

Peter Ford wrote on Tuesday night that he wasn't sure why the duo were zeroed in on as the nomination presenters.

''No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,'' Ford asked on Twitter on Tuesday. In her response, Chopra Jonas shared a video listing over 60 credits from her almost two decade-long career -- at home in Bollywood, including ''Mary Kom'', ''7 Khoon Maaf'' and ''Bajirao Mastani'', her international debut with the ABC series ''Quantico'' to her Hollywood feature debut ''Baywatch''.

She has also starred and co-executive produced the Netflix film ''The White Tiger'', which has earned a best adapted screenplay Oscar nomination. ''Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford,'' Chopra Jonas tweeted. On the other hand, her husband hasn't weighed in on the debate on social media.

Jonas, who recently released his new studio album 'Spaceman', has starred in films like the ''Jumanji'' franchise and ''Midway''. He will next be seen in the upcoming ''Chaos Walking''.

Soon after her tweet, Ford locked his profile, limiting people from viewing or commenting on his tweet. Fans of Chopra Jonas were quick to laud the actor for her reply and called out the journalist for being ignorant towards her achievements. This was the first time the couple announced the Academy Award nominations.

In the previous editions of the award ceremony, they have taken to the stage to present awards for various categories.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

