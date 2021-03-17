Left Menu

Elliot Page opens up for first time after coming out as transgender

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page opened up for the first time in a recent interview after publicly coming out as transgender in December 2020. In the interview, Page said that he wants to use his "privilege" and "platform" to help others in the transgender community.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:18 IST
Elliot Page opens up for first time after coming out as transgender
Elliot Page . Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page opened up for the first time in a recent interview after publicly coming out as transgender in December 2020. In the interview, Page said that he wants to use his "privilege" and "platform" to help others in the transgender community. As per People magazine, in his first interview since publicly coming out as trans in December, the 34-year-old actor spoke with Time about growing up feeling "like a boy" from an early age but having "to look a certain way" in terms of his acting career, starting at age 10.

When he came out as transgender three months ago, "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia," Page told Time during their emotional interview. Page said, "That's essentially what happened." He added later that he wants to be open and honest about who he is to let others know they're not alone, saying, "Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric -- every day you're seeing our existence debated." "Transgender people are so very real," Page further said.

As for his own "privilege," Page told the magazine that it "has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today." "And of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can," he added.

The 'Juno' actor also discussed his childhood, including asking his mother if he "could be [a boy] someday" and being forced off of a boys' competitive soccer team. Speaking about the anti-trans legislation surrounding sports teams today, Page said, "I would have been in that position as a kid. It's horrific." Since Page, who uses he/him and they/them pronouns, came out as transgender, he has been offered a slew of opportunities in terms of acting, directing, and producing -- many related to trans stories, and some "dude roles."

Having played Vanya Hargreeves on 'The Umbrella Academy' since it premiered in 2019, Page said the role appealed to him because he "related to how much Vanya was closed off." When he returned to set to begin filming the Netflix superhero series' third season, co-workers were extremely supportive, although some have used the wrong pronouns accidentally. "It's going to be an adjustment," said the Oscar nominee.

Going forward in his career in general, "I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," Page said. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now," the actor added. Page has starred in films like 'Juno', 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and 'Inception'. On the personal front, the Oscar-nominated star had filed for divorce from wife and choreographer Emma Portner in New York in January.

The former couple also confirmed their split in a statement to the publication. Announcing their split, the pair had said in a joint statement, "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

The divorce news comes three years after Page and Portner announced that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2018. The couple had started dating in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP demands Dinkar's house be declared national heritage

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday demanded that the house of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Bihars Begusarai district be declared a national heritage, and said it will be a true tribute to Indias art, culture and literature.Raising t...

HFCL wins Rs 221 crore order from UP Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Kanpur Metro corridor one and two and Agra Metro corridor one projects. The company will set up telecommunication systems for 32.4 km of...

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'

President Joe Biden says that it will be tough for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown wont take much longer.The deadline to end Americas longest war six weeks from now was set ...

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses: Govt.

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021